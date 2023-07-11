(WYTV)- Let’s go to the movies!

The most filmed author is William Shakespeare, including straight film versions, modern adaptations, such as West Side Story, The Lion King and many more.

The Western Hero most portrayed on screen has been Buffalo Bill, followed by Billy the Kid.

John Wayne was among the top box office draws for 30 years and 153 movies.

But the star with the most screen credits is John Carradine who was in more than 230 films.

In The Godfather, actor John Marley’s scream of horror in the horse head scene was real. The director, Francis Ford Coppola, had not told him it was going to be a real head…Coppola got the horse head from a dog food company.

The first movie to gross more than $100 million was Jaws in 1975.

The original title for Ghostbusters in 1984 was “Ghost Smashers.”

The character most frequently portrayed in horror films is Count Dracula.

The Planet Vulcan in Star Trek: The Motion Picture from 1979 is actually Yellowstone National Park.

Albert Einstein’s face inspired the artistic designer of the Star War’s character, Yoda.

Mickey Mouse’s ears are always turned to the front, no matter which direction his head is pointing.

Tom Cruise’s real name is Thomas Mapother.

The characters of Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street were named after Bert the cop and Ernie the taxi driver in Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life.

In Mexico and Venezuela, the movie “Grease” was released under the name “Vaselina.”