Froot Loop flavors and other interesting food facts you probably didn’t know

(WYTV) – Here are some interesting food facts:

Ranch dressing is dyed. One ingredient in ranch is titanium dioxide to make it look whiter. It’s the same ingredient we use in sunscreen and paint for coloring.

One fast food burger can have meat from 100 different cows. The ground beef for burgers, both in fast food restaurants and grocery stores, is made of a collection of muscle tissue.

Salmon grown on a farm are dyed pink. Wild salmon is naturally pink because of all the shrimp they eat, but farm-raised salmon have a different diet and end up being white. They’re fed certain plant pigments to turn them pink.

Froot Loops are all the same flavor — different colors, yes, but they all taste exactly alike. Eat them in the dark and you’ll see.

French fries originated in Belgium, not France! They are only called French fries because they are French cut. In other words, they’re sliced lengthwise into thin strips.

Twinkie cream isn’t cream at all — it’s actually vegetable shortening.

Cauliflower comes in multiple colors. We typically only see white cauliflower, but there are actually purple, orange and green varieties. Orange and purple cauliflower has a higher amount of antioxidants.

If you visit South Africa and get a craving for popcorn, be careful! South African popcorn isn’t popcorn. In South Africa, it’s more common for what they call “popcorn” to be roasted termites and ants.