From sheep to fortune-telling, here’s some interesting facts about the Bible

(WYTV) – This should surprise no one: the Bible is the best-selling book of all time.

People buy 25 million copies each year in the United States alone and the Bible is also the most frequently shoplifted, regardless of what the Ten Commandments might say.

The Bible was the first book to be printed by movable type. Today, just 49 copies of this Gutenberg Bible are still around, one under lock and key at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Translating the Bible into any language other than Latin could get you in deep trouble.

John Wycliffe translated it into English in the 14th century. 43 years after he died, the Roman Catholic Church dug up his corpse, burned it and threw the ashes in the river to punish him for his sins.

Today, we have 58 English-language versions of the Bible for sale.

Ever heard of the Sinner’s Bible? In 1631, publisher Robert Barker produced a legal English language translation but one of the Commandments, the 7th, was missing a single word, not.

The Commandment read “Thou shalt commit adultery.”

About 1,000 copies went out before someone caught the mistake. As of today, there are nine known copies in existence of the Sinner’s Bible, or the Adulterous Bible or the Wicked Bible, as it’s known.

You’ll find the largest bible, a King James version, at the Abilene Christian University in Texas.

It weighs half a ton, stands three and a half feet tall and measures eight feet wide when fully open.

Sheep are by far the most frequently mentioned animals in the Scriptures with goats a distant second.

But some 100 other animals fill its pages from hippopotami to crocodiles to cheetahs, bears and lions.

The simplest form of fortune-telling may be the practice of asking a question and opening your Bible at random to see the answer. It’s called bibliomancy and it’s really meant more for Bible guidance than for concrete answers.