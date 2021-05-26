Freezing certain things could make them last longer

(WYTV) – What do you keep in your freezer? Food, of course. Anything else?

There are some things you might want to freeze that you may have never thought about.

If you want to open a sealed envelope without ripping it to pieces, put it in a plastic bag and freeze for one to two hours. Take it out and immediately break the seal with a knife or letter opener. Once it’s reached room temperature, just add a little moisture to reset the adhesive and no one will ever know you opened it.

Put candles in the freezer for a day before burning to help them last nearly twice as long. Chilling the wax causes it to burn slower and, in some candles, also prevents dripping.

You can clean jeans without water. No washing, so there’s no shrinking and no fading. Place the jeans in a canvas bag and freeze overnight. The low temperature will kill bacteria from your skin cells that cause odor.

Plastic wrap won’t stick to itself if you keep it in the freezer, or at least put it in the freezer for a few minutes. The chill will remove some of the cling. As it warms, it clings — so use it quickly.

If you have leftover seeds, preserve them until next growing season by storing them in the freezer. Check that the seeds are thoroughly dry and place in an airtight container.

Tired of pantyhose barely lasting for more than a few years? Dampen your new pantyhose, wring them out and place in a plastic bag. Freeze overnight. The cold keeps the fibers tight, preventing runs and extending lifespan. Thaw at room temperature and allow to dry. You’ll only need to do this once for each new pair of pantyhose.