YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Golfers yell “fore!” to warn other people that an incoming ball is about to come down on them, maybe on their heads.

Why that word?

We’re not certain, but historians have three theories about that.

First, the word fore is a shortened version of the word “forecaddie.”

The United States Golf Association says golf courses hire a “forecaddie” to watch where each golf ball falls. Players would shout “forecaddie!” to alert the caddies that a ball was coming in their direction and that they should pay attention to where it landed.

The term eventually got shortened to simply fore.

The second theory goes back to the days of the first artillery weapons, and gunners would shout “Beware before!” as a warning to nearby soldiers to drop to the ground. They shortened it to fore.

And the third theory goes back to the Middle Ages and Scotland, which invented the game of golf.

In Scottish, “fore” was used as a warning message. It meant lookout ahead, which is why many say it makes sense to yell that when you send a golf ball flying toward someone’s head.

If a bad shot has even a slight chance of hitting another player or spectator, a golfer should yell “fore” as loudly as he or she can.

You can also yell, “Fore left!” or “Fore right!” as a way of narrowing it down.

Pro golfers will yell “fore” occasionally, but often, they say nothing after a bad tee shot. They’re relying on spotters to warn spectators — those forecaddies.

When you hear it, cover whatever you want to protect with your arms and hands.