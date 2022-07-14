(WYTV)- All types of dogs, from German shepherds to Labrador retrievers, can sniff out trouble: find the bad guys, uncover the bodies, sniff out the bombs.

But the dogs with the big, floppy ears, such as bloodhounds, seem to be the best at what they do.

Regardless of breed, dogs have amazing noses.



They contain some 220 million receptors, so a dog’s sense of smell is thousands of times more sensitive than ours.

A dog sticks its head out the window of a moving car not to see the sights or feel the wind but to enjoy a smorgasbord of new smells. Dogs with floppy ears, the bloodhounds, the Bassett hounds and others, are very good trackers.

What do the ears have to do with tracking?

Are they hearing something extra we aren’t?

No, the ears are like catcher’s mitts, scooping up particles of scent on the trail and sweeping them toward the nose.

The particles also get trapped in the folds of wrinkly skin so the dogs are always carrying smelly samples of what they’re looking for as they hunt.

And one more fact..and this does have to do with hearing.

Those long ears tend to muffle far-off sounds, they actually make hearing less efficient, forcing the dogs to rely more on their sense of smell.