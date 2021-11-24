First Thanksgiving feast very different from our modern menu

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV)- Almost everything we know about the first Thanksgiving meal comes from one source: a letter that Plymouth plantation colonist Edward Winslow wrote in December 1621.



He wrote about a harvest feast the Pilgrims shared with the native Wampanoag people over three days in late autumn.



The meal would have looked unfamiliar to us.



Here are a few items not on that first Thanksgiving table: