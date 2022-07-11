(WYTV) – Rabbit rabbit! It’s what you say first thing on the first day of the month…say it out loud.

It’s a strange tradition that many follow, but where did it come from and what does it mean?

According to superstition, saying “rabbit rabbit” before saying anything else on the first day of the month will bring you good luck for 30 days.

There is some confusion about the origin of the phrase, but we first see it in print in a British magazine in 1909.

The author writes that his daughters always say “Rabbits!” on the first day of a new month for luck.

We’ve been linking rabbits to good luck for more than two thousand years in Europe, China, Africa, and North and South America, a rabbit’s foot is considered a token of good luck.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt would carry around a rabbit’s foot as a good luck charm and he would say rabbit rabbit first thing on the first of every month.

During World War II, British fighter pilots said “white rabbits” for luck every day, not just the first day of the month.

And some say “rabbit” three times in a row rather than just two.

This rabbit tradition seems to be most popular in North America and Great Britain.