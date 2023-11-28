(WYTV) – “Find a penny, pick it up. All day long, you’ll have good luck.”

Finding spare change or an extra dollar in your pocket always feels like a victory, but a penny?

What’s that old saying, a penny saved isn’t worth the effort?

So what makes a penny lucky?

It’s folklore. According to one theory, people originally thought pennies would bring good luck because of religious beliefs.

Metals, such as copper, were thought to be gifts from gods intended to protect people from evil.

Another reason people might have claimed pennies would bring good luck comes down to the battle between good and evil.

Finding a penny heads up meant good, you’d have luck on your side, but tails up would mean the opposite, although we’re not sure how that reasoning came about.

Some say that if you find a penny tails up, you should flip it over to make it heads up so that it can bring luck to whoever finds it next.

For a bride, something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and a penny in the shoe.

The original rhyme mentioned a silver sixpence. That meant prosperity for the couple.