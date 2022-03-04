(WYTV)- The loop on the back of a button down men’s dress shirt is there to help you hang up your shirt.

Southern Living Magazine tells us that this shirt loop my have started in the U.S. Navy. Space is at a premium on board a ship but sailors have no closets in which to hang their shirts, only lockers. So their uniform shirt came with a loop to slide onto a hook.

In the 1960’s a clothing manufacturer called GANT added what became known as a locker loop to its dress shirts so their customers, many were Ivy League college students, could hang the shirts in their lockers without they’re getting wrinkled.

Before the decade of the 60’s was over, it was hard to find a dress shirt without a loop.

Then a trend developed: college men would remove the loop to show young women on campus they were taken. No loop means the guy’s got a girlfriend. Then things got out of control when women began sneaking up and tearing away the loops off the shirts of men they wanted to meet.



Then just as quickly the fad faded but not before a a North Carolina shirt maker in 1965 offered men a deal; buy a shirt from the company and you’ll also get some free locker loops to hand out to the women in your life.