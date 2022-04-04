(WYTV) — In the 16th century, a brand meant a piece of burning wood — something that was brand-new was something that had just come out of the forge or furnace. It might have been pottery or metalwork.

Way back then, the terms brand-new and fire-new were used interchangeably.

William Shakespeare writes of something “fire-new from the mint” in Twelfth Night, and in the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, L. Frank Baum wrote about the Scarecrow getting “brand new brains.”

So how about spanking new?

This had nothing to do with spanking anyone. Spanking was a 17th-century English word that meant something remarkable. For something to be brand-spanking new, it had to be not only new but also remarkable and unique.