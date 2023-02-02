Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do women talk more than men?

One recent study found that women say about 13,000 more words per day than men, while another said there’s no difference.

If you’re making a speech, you’ll use dozens of muscles in the lips, throat and tongue, but if you talk like this in a normal tone, it’s no more tiring than sitting in silence.

Around 50 million people worldwide stutter. Famous stutterers from history include Moses, King George VI of England, Winston Churchill and Marilyn Monroe.

Marilyn talked in a famous breathy voice. That’s because she had breathing exercises as a child to control her stutter.

The proper name for talking in one’s sleep is somniloquy.

Psychologist Albert Mehrabian argued that communication is roughly 55% body language, 38% tone of voice and 7% the words we actually use.

Children learn languages very quickly. It’s part of our biology.

They pick up “content words” first, such as mama, doggie, run or look.

What we call function words such as “and” or “the” come later.

Since the start of text messaging, people talk much less on the phone. A 2015 study found that the average American sends or receives five times as many texts compared to phone calls.

Many people pace while talking on the phone, and psychologists say this is to make up for the lack of body language and non-verbal cues that normally happen in face-to-face conversations.