Find out why we call potatoes “spuds”

(WYTV)- You reach into your bag of potato chips and find one that’s got a green tint to it, or green around the edges.

Can you eat a green potato chip? Yes, you can.

Potatoes grow underground, away from sunlight. But sometimes, a part of the potato can stick up above ground and that part turns green as chlorophyll develops.

Most green potatoes don’t make it to the stores, who wants to eat a green potato? But from time to time, a green tinted potato may find its way into a potato chip factory and a slice of it may sneak into a bag of chips. When a potato goes green, it’s producing a toxin called solanine, it helps chase away insects.

So when you do munch on a green chip, you’re ingesting some solanine but you’d have to eat ten to 20 green potatoes, not just chips but whole potatoes in a day to get sick. The occasional green chip doesn’t hurt.

And why do we call a potato a spud? The spud was a “sharp, narrow spade” used to dig up large rooted plants, especially potatoes.



Around the mid 19th century the word changed from the tool you used to dig, to the potato you dug up.

It caught on wherever English was spoken as a slang term and remains that to this day.