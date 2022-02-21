(WYTV)- What do we call a decrepit car, old, damaged, barely moves: a beater, a clunker and a jalopy.

Why do we call these cars jalopies?

We first see it in print in 1924, by 1929, we had a dictionary definition: a cheap make of automobile, fit only for junking. But there’s a Mexican connection.



Theory #1: The longshoremen in New Orleans referred to old cars going to the scrap yards in Jalapa, Mexico. They gave the “J” a hard sound and called these calls Jalopies after the city.

Theory #2: We built so many cars in the 1920’s, that we often shipped second hand cars to Canada and Mexico. The cars shipped to Jalapa, Mexico, those reparable, were sold on the Mexican market and became the poor man’s transport with the Mexican slang term Jalapas, in English, they became Jalopies.



Comic book character Archie drove his pals around Riverdale in a jalopy. It appeared on Archie lunch boxes and Marx Toys made a model of it.