YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hey guys, or, how are you guys doing this morning? What are you guys up to?

It used to be a masculine word, but now we can call anybody “guys.”

But why?

It has an explosive origin.

Meet Guy Fawkes, a Catholic who wanted to restore a Catholic king to the throne of England. Fawkes, along with a dozen others, planted gunpowder in the basement of Parliament to blow up the building and with it, Protestant King James I.

The plot in November 1605 failed, and Fawkes was executed.

England celebrated catching the plotters every November 5, burning Fawkes in effigy. Those likenesses became known as “guys.”

The term morphed over time into slang that described suspicious men, then men in general.

His face inspired those creepy “V for Vendetta” masks.

That English celebration is a deeply anti-Catholic holiday with fireworks, burning barrels, and effigies of Fawkes and the Pope lit up in the streets.