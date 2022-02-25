(WYTV) – You wait in the green room before you go on stage, on a talk show, on a radio program or on Daybreak.

But where did the term “green room” come from?

It’s a very old expression. We see it first in the 17th century, and there are several theories as to why we say green room.

Green room may have come from “scene room,” a term used in some theaters to describe a backstage waiting area or dressing room. You waited for the scene to come up when you appear.

But why green?

One famous London theatre had its dressing rooms covered in green fabric, and many theaters used a heavy green stage curtain. You would wait behind the curtain, or “behind the green,” meaning backstage.

And again, the green of the green room may refer to younger actors or at least those new to the stage.

The green room was where understudies would wait for their chance to appear on stage. These actors were “green,” or immature.

The term “green room” may be a reference to the makeup the actors wore. They had to apply makeup before a show and allow it to set up or cure before performing.

Until the makeup was set on a face, it was “green,” and actors were told to sit quietly in the “green room” until the makeup was stable enough for performing.