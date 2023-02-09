(WYTV)- According to a 2022 survey, three out of four Americans drink coffee every day.

If that’s you, did you ever notice that coffee bags have holes in them?

Call it coffee science. The coffee bags have a tiny slit or hole, built into a plastic valve.

No, the holes aren’t for smelling the coffee before buying it.

And they don’t result in stale coffee. Just the opposite, the holes in coffee bags act to keep your whole beans or ground beans as fresh as possible before you brew your morning cup of joe.

The slits are part of a one-way valve, carbon dioxide comes out of the bag, and no oxygen or moisture gets in. After roasting, coffee beans slowly release CO2, carbon dioxide, for several days. It’s called de-gassing, and it goes on even after the beans have been packaged.

If these gases were not able to escape, they would build up within the bag, causing the coffee beans to become stale and lose their flavor over time. In fact, the bag might actually rupture and pop open.

Nobody wants stale beans, especially if you like drinking coffee black, and that’s the reason coffee bags have holes.