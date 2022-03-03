(WYTV)- Until the early 1990’s, we almost always referred to the country we call Ukraine as The Ukraine, then we started dropping the article and just said Ukraine.

Why did we say The Ukraine to begin with and why did we stop?

During the years of the old Soviet Union, and that was most of the 20th century, it was always the Ukraine because that demoted Ukraine from a country unto itself to a mere Soviet republic, a border region of the U.S.S.R.

The name Ukraine comes from the Slavic ukraina, meaning “borderlands.” You said you lived in the borderlands, so you lived in The Ukraine. We say this today about ourselves: we live in the United States, or he lives in “the Philippines” referring to the Philippine islands, or in “the Netherlands” meaning “the lowlands.”



The Ukraine makes perfect sense in terms of “the borderlands.” Then Ukraine gained its independence in 1991 when the Soviet Union broke up. We are our own separate country now, the Ukrainians said, not a part of any other group, not a borderland to Russia.

Don’t say The Ukraine anymore today than you would say The France or The Germany. Today, the Ukraine is considered antiquated and almost an insult.