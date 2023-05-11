(WYTV)- Blue for boys, pink for girls?

Who said so?

Putting pink on girls is so strong a tradition that it seems as if it has always been this way.

But blue vs. pink is relatively new. There was no such thing as gender color until somewhere between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

We dressed our babies, boys and girls, in white..it was easier to bleach when diapers leaked and babies got messy. In many cultures, especially eastern ones today, pink is for men, it’s a shade of red, symbolizing strength and aggressiveness.

And after the First World War, American fashion did dress boys in pink and girls in softer, gentle blue. When did it switch? Around the early to mid 20th century.

The Museum at New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, says men in the west began to wear more dark, sober colors and the pastels and brighter colors were left to women.

That’s when the feminization of pink began, it became a delicacy, dress girls in it. Pink had won a high place in high fashion, and because of branding and marketing after World War Two western societies adopted it as a symbol of women, so blue was left to the boys.