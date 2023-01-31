(WYTV)- Blue jeans, it seems redundant, say jeans and they’re almost always blue.

Why that color for your favorite denim wear?

Levi Strauss was not the first to make jeans, he just patented the style with rivets to make them sturdier. Working men were already wearing denim. But blue became the go to color because of blue dye.

Most dyes get down deep into the fabric but the natural indigo dye used in the first jeans would stick only to the outside of the threads Washing them washed away tiny amounts of the dye and the thread along with it, the softer jeans would produce a comfy, worn in feeling.

That softness made jeans the trousers of choice for men at work. And where does the word jeans come from? Laborers began referring to their work wear as ‘ Jeans’, after the city Genoa, Italy, that’s where the fabric was first woven, a lot of it.

In this country, we called them overalls until around 1960. And how about that tiny pocket in your front pocket?

That’s where you put your pocket watch. That dates back to Levi’s first pair of jeans, which came on the market in 1879.