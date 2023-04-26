(WYTV)- This comes to us from NPR and Business Insider.

Your next airline meal: it’s tough to make food that tastes good at 35,000 feet, the usual airline cruising altitude.

As the cabin is pressurized and the humidity inside the plane falls, some of your taste buds actually go numb, you lose about 20 to 30% of your sense of taste and your sense of smell is diminished, too, and less smell means less taste.

Things that tasted great on the ground are now bland and boring up there. For food to taste the same, airline caterers have to add up to 30% more sugar or salt to a meal. The noise coming from the engines isn’t helping either.

A 2010 study found that sensitivity to sweet and salty food was reduced by 30% thanks to the noise, and we’re not sure why. Before takeoff, airlines cook their pre-made meals on the ground and thaw them out while in the air.

The meals can keep for several hours, then the flight attendants reheat them just like some fast food restaurants but flight attendants have to serve a larger number of people in a smaller amount of time than any burger joint.

So airlines have to do everything possible to keep the food from drying out so that means chicken floating in cream sauce and extra gravy for beef or potatoes that are mashed until they are runny.

Some ingredients, such as curry and lemon grass and tomato juice become more intense in the sky, while cinnamon, ginger, and garlic tend to maintain their taste.