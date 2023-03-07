(WYTV)- Ever been to Vancouver in British Columbia, a beautiful Canadian city?

Sure you have, you’ve been up and down its many streets, in it’s parks, among its skyscrapers, if you’ve ever watched TV and movies!

It’s sometimes known as Hollywood North, so many shows are filmed there.

Vancouver’s film and TV show business puts one billion dollars per year into the local economy.

Why film in Vancouver? Production costs are low, follow the money, and you’ve got all kinds of backdrops: distinctive neighborhoods, an ocean, sandy beaches, lush forests and soaring mountains.

Plus Vancouver has a mild climate made for year round shooting. The city has become a kind of science fiction and fantasy center, the X-Files series from the ’90s was filmed there. Other series shot in Vancouver include Riverdale, Supernatural, Smallville, Arrow, The Flash and Stargate.

And movies?

After New York and Los Angeles, Vancouver is the third largest film production site in North America and the second for filming TV pilot episodes. But for movies, the list is incredibly long: Deadpool, 50 Shades of Grey, Star Trek, War for the Planet of the Apes, Rocky Four, X-Men, Twilight, and on and on.

So if you ever visit Vancouver for real, watch for the big white trailers parked around the city, with cables snaking down sidewalks and casually dressed film crews milling about with walkie-talkies: you’re watching the next Hollywood, make that Canadian blockbuster.