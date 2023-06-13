YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Beavers were once the size of bears, around 100 pounds or so.

Oysters can change from one gender to another and back again.

The animal cracker box contains 18 different animal shapes.

The Mona Lisa has no eyebrows.

Mosquitoes have 47 teeth.

The first sales pitch for the Nerf Ball was: “Nerf: you can’t hurt babies or old people!”

Most toilet paper sold in France is pink.

An apple in the morning will keep you more awake than a cup of coffee.

The average raindrop falls at 7 MHP.

The 100 folds in a chef’s hat represent the 100 ways to cook an egg.

You share your birthday with at least 9 million other people in the world.

It took the creator of Rubik’s Cube, Hungarian Erno Rubik, one month to solve the cube after he created it.