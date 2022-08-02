(WYTV)- You may have heard that you should keep unripened fruit in a brown paper bag to speed up the ripening process.

Is that right?

It depends on the fruit. Some fruits pass gas, ethylene gas as they ripen.

As fruit ripens, ethylene converts the starch in the fruit into sugar, making it more tasty. So you place some fruit that produces ethylene in a paper bag, the gas begins to build and the fruit does ripen faster.

Plastic bags are not good for this: they trap moisture which can cause the fruit to rot before it ripens.

Paper bags, and it doesn’t matter what color, are best because they’re not airtight.

We have two classifications of fruit when it comes to ripening: climacteric and non-climacteric. Climacteric fruits produce ethylene gas and they go on ripening after you’ve picked them. Non-climacteric fruits do not ripen at all once you’ve picked them.

Some climacteric fruits include: bananas, peaches, pears and tomatoes. Some non-climacteric fruits include: apples, cherries, strawberries and watermelons.

When you bring home climacteric fruits, you can put them in a breathable sack such as a paper bag, leave out at room temperature and only put them in the refrigerate after they ripen.

Remember, warmth helps them ripen, cold slows it down.