Find Bigfoot in Oklahoma to win over $2 million

(WYTV)- Want to pick up a cool $2M?

Just get yourself down to Oklahoma and grab Bigfoot. The state has a two million, $100,000 bounty for the creature.

A state representative had brought up a bill to offer a $25,000 bounty, but the producers of a Hollywood Bigfoot movie pledged $2M and a private business promised an additional $100,000. The idea did what it was intended to do: promote tourism, especially in the heavy woods of southeast Oklahoma.It’s 9th on the list for sightings in the world of Bigfoot.



But “Sasquatch Quest” as it’s called comes with rules you collect your $2M if you capture Bigfoot unharmed and can’t injure anyone else or break any laws doing so. The state has maps showing Bigfoot hunters the best route to take to spot the creature while at the same time promoting nearby businesses on your hunt along State Highway 259, be sure to stop at the Hampton Inn!



Southeastern Oklahoma has long promoted Bigfoot as stores there sell T-shirts, hats and bumper stickers, the area is also home to a huge Bigfoot festival. While you’re there, look for the Bigfoot statute 30 feet tall in front of the Sasquatch gas station.