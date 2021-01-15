Feeling seasonal depression? Try light therapy

The theory is that light therapy affects your brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep

(WYTV) – We’re going to flip the switch on feeling down during these dark, cold winter days. Light therapy is an option to help with seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression linked to the change in seasons.

To handle it, add some light to your life.

Doctors recommend using a 10,000 lux light within the first hour of waking up for about 20 minutes. Thirty thousand lux is direct sunlight.

“That tends to be about the sweet spot of exposure to that light. You want to make sure that the light is sitting probably about an arm’s length or so in front of you. You don’t have to stare directly at the light, but you want to keep your eyes open. So, you could be doing things like having breakfast or a cup of coffee, watching TV, you know, working online or scrolling through things,” said psychologist Dr. Craig Sawchuk.

Then, stick with the light therapy into the spring or whenever your mood starts to naturally improve.

It’s easily tolerated and rarely are there any side effects.

Plus, it’s portable.