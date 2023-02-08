(WYTV)- When February comes to mind, we think Valentine’s Day, flowers and cold.

It’s also the shortest month of the year.

Over time, the length of February kept changing.

At one point, it had as little as 23 days….now, it’s either 28 or 29 days.

The odds of being born on February 29th are about 1 in 1,461.

February and January were the last months the Romans added to their calendar.

If you were born in February, your birthstone is an amethyst, and your flower is a primrose.

In the Southern Hemisphere, February is the last month of summer.

The name of February comes from the Latin word “februum,” which means purification, after an old Roman spring cleaning festival.

The Saxons called February cake month because they would offer cakes to the gods at this time.

Of all the words you can misspell, February is one of the most misspelled words in the English language. February is the only month where it’s possible to go the entire time without having a full moon.

February, March, and November always start on the same day of the week unless it is a leap year, it’s Wednesday this year.

And who can forget February, 1964?

The Beatles made their first American television appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

73 million Americans watched!