Fear of needles could keep people from getting vaccinated

(WYTV)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 25 percent of adults have a fear of needles.



That’s called trypanophobia. It comes from the Greek, “trypano,” which means puncturing or piercing, and “phobia,” which is fear. People with trypanophobia experience severe emotional and physical responses when they think of needles or find themselves around needles.



They may have panic attacks, nausea or an increased heart rate. They may faint and not sleep the night before a shot.

How many people does this effect? It could be as many as 66 million Americans.



This means they won’t be getting the coronavirus vaccine if they help it or get tested for any disease that requires a blood sample. Why is it so trypanophobia so common?



Family life may play a role and heredity. Four out of five adults with needle phobia have a close relative with the same fear.



Trypanophobia is the 10th most common phobia that people have and it could go back to a bad experience when a child receives her first shot.



How to treat it? Dim harsh lights during shots, look away, use a relaxation technique or ask for a numbing spray on the injection site.

Or if it’s really bad, see a therapist.