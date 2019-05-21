FDA proposes new regulations to sunscreen

(WYTV) – The FDA proposed new regulations to sunscreen at the end of 2018.

According to statistics, one in five people will get skin cancer at some point in their life. These new guidelines will help protect people’s skin.

The FDA is looking at categories in the safety of sunscreen. Safe sunscreens that we know of are mineral based, but there are some types of sunscreen that we are unsure about.

They are also looking at SPF, which is the sun protection factor. They are saying anything over 60 SPF does not matter.

FDA is also looking into UVB radiation’s impact on the skin.

