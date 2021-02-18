Favorite comfort foods regionally and across the country

Here are the comfort food recipes most of us are Googling

(WYTV) – What’s your favorite comfort food? Something you reach for as you try to deal with quarantine or on a dark winter evening?

Let’s check the Google machine to find who is searching for what recipes for their favorite comfort foods and more in our area.

Here in Ohio, we like chili best for comfort food and as a main dish. Strawberry shortcake is our favorite dessert.

In Pennsylvania, the top comfort food is stuffing. Only the people of New Hampshire list it as their favorite, too. The favorite main dish is pizza and the favorite dessert is strawberry shortcake.

West Virginians go for meatloaf as their favorite comfort food. Their favorite dessert is strawberry shortcake.

In Kentucky, the best comfort comes from chicken and dumplings, which is their favorite main meal, too. Dessert for Kentuckians is chess pie, a favorite of the South — eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla and cornmeal.

In Indiana, the most-loved comfort food and main dish is biscuits and gravy, with strawberry shortcake for dessert.

In that state up north, their comfort food and favorite main dish is the same — chicken noodle soup — with strawberry shortcake, of course.

A grilled cheese sandwich was the overall favorite comfort food across the country — the choice of eight states, followed by fried chicken and chicken and waffles, chili and pot roast.