YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In the United States, each person owns an average of seven pairs of blue jeans — one for every day of the week.

The first pair of Levi’s jeans sold for $6 worth of gold dust in 1853.

Gucci manufactured a pair of jeans named the Gucci Genius Jeans. They sold for $3,134.

The T-shirt is one of the most popular clothing items in the world. People buy two billion every year.

The first fashion magazine was sold in Germany in 1586.

The famous author Mark Twain (who wrote The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) was the inventor of the bra clasp.

Ralph Lauren’s real name was Ralph Lifshitz.

In the Middle Ages, poorer people would wear mittens, while the richer would wear gloves to show off their wealth.

The famous Lacoste crocodile symbol was created in 1933 and was the first designer logo ever.

Napoleon invented the buttons for men’s sleeves after his soldiers kept wiping their noses on their button-free clothes.

Barbie, the most popular doll in the Western World, was first seen wearing a black and white striped swimsuit.