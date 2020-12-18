Family travels to Cleveland for surgery to correct spinal issue on unborn baby

At 26 weeks along, little Tyler and his mom, Kimmie, went into surgery

CLEVELAND (WYTV) – A family from Oklahoma traveled to northeast Ohio to get a special surgery for their unborn baby.

Before birth, Tyler McCaw developed spina bifida — his spine didn’t form properly, which could lead to a lifetime of troubles.

Surgeons usually correct it right after birth, but the family wanted the surgery done before Tyler was born, giving his brain more time to develop properly.

The Cleveland Clinic said its surgeons would do this.

“There’s a risk to doing it before birth but if you take a hundred children, more than not will have a significant benefit from doing it before birth,” Dr. Darrell Cass said.

At 26 weeks along, Tyler and his mom, Kimmie, went into surgery.

Doctors carefully put nerve and spinal cord sections back inside the spinal canal, and used muscle and skin to cover them.

Eight weeks later, Tyler was born by C-section.

It’s been more than a year and the McCaws recently celebrated Tyler’s first birthday. They say he’s making amazing progress.