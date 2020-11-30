Family get-togethers during an unconventional holiday season

There can be tension about how to handle the holidays this year -- so what should you do?

(WYTV) – Did you make it through Thanksgiving without too much tension? The holidays can be stressful and on top of that, we’re dealing with a pandemic.

Maybe last Thursday was relatively quiet, but we’ve got plenty of holiday time ahead of us. Will someone not come to your party because of the virus? Should you even plan get-togethers?

Dr. Susan Albers, with the Cleveland Clinic, says it’s all about boundaries.

“We’re seeing a lot of conflict and tension between family members about how to handle the upcoming holidays. What’s really important is for families to clearly communicate ahead of time — way ahead of holidays — what kind of expectations they have. Their limits, their boundaries and what they need to feel safe.”

Relatives might feel guilty about skipping family parties this year, but that’s OK.

And if you’re hosting a family gathering, don’t be afraid to set boundaries for guests, including mask wearing.

You may even be able to skip some of those normal responsibilities this year, like traveling or cooking.