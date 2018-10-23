Fall concerts coming to the Valley Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A series of concerts will soon be coming to the Valley for fans of country and rock music.

Country star Keith Urban will be taking the stage at the Covelli Center on Wednesday.

The show is part of his Graffiti U Tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

"It's going to be an incredible lineup. She's going to go on right at 7:30 p.m. and that's definitely not an act that you want to skip out," said Kristen Segarra, marketing manager of JAC Live.

She said tickets are almost sold out, so get them now.

Tickets range from $62.50 to $92.50.

Doors to the concert open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Later in the week, Dwight Yoakam will be performing at Packard Music Hall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

"He's a country music legend, so that should be good for all of the long-term country fans," Segarra said.

A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper will be kicked off at Packard Music Hall on Saturday.

"It's almost a theatrical event, so it's going to be the perfect Halloween show," she said.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events, visit covellicentre.com and packardmusichall.com.