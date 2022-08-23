(WYTV)- Why do we call some highways a turnpike?

A turnpike is any highway that collects a toll when you drive it. In the early days of this country, private companies would set out into the wilderness to build roads between settlements, it was a simple business plan: build a smooth road to the next town. and travelers pay to use it.

The entrance had a pike, a long pole to block the road, pay your fare, the toll keeper would turn or lift the pike, and you were on your way, then we began calling the road itself a turnpike.

The development of turnpikes was one of the most important events in this country’s industrial revolution before canals and railroads. The surface of the turnpike was sometimes made of packed earth, but often of broken stone or planks, in swampy areas, the road would have been corduroyed, that means logs laid side by side.

America’s First Superhighway, as it was called, opened on October 1st, 1940: the Pennsylvania Turnpike, tops in highway design and engineering, for it’s time. Most turnpikes today collect their tolls electronically.

In Ohio and Pennsylvania, we have the EZ Pass, California has the FasTrak, Florida has a SunPass, Kansas the K-Tag, Oklahoma uses what it calls its Pikepass and Georgia has two: the Peach Pass and the Cruise Card.

And if you want to travel long distances but not pay a toll, that’s called shunpiking.