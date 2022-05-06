(WYTV)- What’s up with the month of May?

The name May is the modern-day English adaption of the Latin word Maius, named for the Greek goddess of growth. We didn’t start to use the word May until the middle ages were on their way out, around the 15th Century, up until then, we still used the Roman word Maius.

In Old English May was called the “month of three milkings.” You could milk your cows up to three times per day!

May was once thought to be a bad month in which to get married and historians are not sure why.

The saying went: “Marry in May and you’ll rue the day.” Every May, Europe has a giant singing contest called Eurovision, kind of like American Idol, the most successful group to win, ABBA.

Step outside before dawn, look to the southeast and watch the Eta Aquariid meteor shower, peak activity is right about now, May 5th.

May is a pretty good month for US presidents. Every other month of the year, at least one US president has died, but never in May! May is pretty exclusive when it comes to days of the week.

No other month in any given year starts or finishes on the same weekday as May. For example, this May ends on a Tuesday, no other month in 2022 ends on a Tuesday.

The birthstone for May is the emerald, the symbol of fertility and rebirth. May also has two Zodiacal signs, Taurus and Gemini. May 29 is celebrated as Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day!

Many famous people were born in May: Mark Zuckerberg, Karl Marx, Clint Eastwood, John F. Kennedy, Queen Victoria and Catherine the Great and Len Rome!