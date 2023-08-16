YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The human face is the most recognizable part of any person. No matter what the feeling, genuine emotion will appear evenly on both sides of the face.

If you’re trying to fake an emotion, it will always cause some imbalance. The eyes can show if your smile is genuine.

A real smile will cause the eyelids to narrow, forming crow’s feet at the eyes’ corners. It’s almost impossible for a person to make their eye muscles match a fake smile.

Your face will shrink as you grow older. The fatty tissue in it slowly goes away over your lifetime and facial bones show more, which is why older people have such bony features.

The tongue is the only muscle in the body attached at only one end.

Most people have more eyelashes above the eye than below. Typically, twice as much: 200 above and 100 below.

Each day, you lose at least five eyelashes, which take at least four weeks to grow back.

Your lips have no sweat glands and the skin is thinner there than anywhere else on your face.

Most of the skin on your face is around 16 cell layers thick, and your lips have five layers of cells at the most. This is why the lips are so red; they have more blood vessels compared to the rest of your face, with less skin to cover them.

Your face is about the same size as your hand and its dimensions should align with other parts of your head.

Your eyebrows are on the same line as the tops of your ears, and the bottom of your nose is on another line as the bottom of your ears.