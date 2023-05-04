(WYTV)- This comes to us from our fellow Nexstar station in Waco, Texas.

There is no period after the “doctor” on a can of Dr Pepper.

There was at one time but the company making it dropped it in the 1950’s to make it easier to read on the smaller bottles of the time. Dr. Pepper is the oldest major soft drink brand in this country, first sold in 1885 at Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store in Waco, Texas.

Everyone else saw the drink for the first time at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. But the 1885 origin beats Coca-Cola which came out in 1886 and Pepsi in 1898. How about hot Dr. Pepper?

The company promoted it in the 1950’s and 60’s as a Christmas holiday treat.

Heat Dr Pepper in a pan until it reaches 180 degrees, add a lemon wedge, the heat is supposed to enhance the drink’s 23 flavors. The Dr. Pepper museum in Waco quashes an old, old rumor from the 1930’s that the drink contains some prune juice.

A rival drink may spread that story and Bob Hope once made a crack about it when visiting Waco. Dr. Pepper made its first product placement in 1964’s unforgettable film “Muscle Beach Party,” starring Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello.

Today, you’ll find it in the Marvel Universe appearing in “Captain America” and “Thor.”