(WYTV) — Do you want to know more about the U.S. military? Below are some fun facts.

The Department of Defense is the largest employer in the country, with more than three million employees. In second place is Walmart with 1,300,000.

The Defense Department controls more than 30 million acres of land worldwide — that’s just a bit larger than the state of Pennsylvania.

The Pentagon is one of the world’s largest office buildings, with three times the floor space of the Empire State Building.

The President is the Commander in Chief.

The Secretary of Defense has control directly beneath the president over every service branch except the Coast Guard.

The Department of Homeland Security runs the Coast Guard.

The US Military wore blue until shortly after the Spanish-American War in 1898, when it adopted khaki uniforms.

The United States has formally declared war five times: the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II.

But we have sent troops abroad more than 300 times for combat purposes — think Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fewer than 1% of American families have a family member in active military service, and only 22% of US senators and congressional representatives have served in the military.

The US Military has created a top-secret quiet Velcro that is 95% quieter than traditional Velcro.