(WYTV) – Fireflies or lightning bugs are not flies, they’re beetles.

They have a chemical in their tiny bodies they can flash with a cold light and they use this light to attract a mate.

The males fly around, the females wait near the ground and flash back, let’s go out on a date.

Females lay eggs in the middle of summer, which hatch later as larvae and they live through the winter underground and maybe as long as two years.

They then turn into fireflies in early summer and they live maybe two months.

Firefly blood contains a defensive steroid, so to other bugs or birds that try to eat them they taste bad once another bug takes a bite, it stays away from fireflies in the future.

Adult fireflies eat nectar and pollen and sometimes each other.

Catch them and put them in a jar with a pierced lid so the lightning bugs can breathe and add a damp paper towel or unbleached coffee filter.

Don’t keep them trapped for long, after all, they don’t live very long as adults they really need to be free.