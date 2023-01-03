(WYTV) — Look at a newborn’s eyes: they may be blue. You see the baby a year later and the eyes are brown. How did they change in a few months, and why?

Changing eye color is a normal part of a baby’s development. Anywhere from nine months to 3 years of age, a baby’s eye color will finally set on a single shade as the body releases more melanin into the eyes.

The part of the eye that’s colored is called the iris, a ring around the pupil filled with melanin. Melanin is a pigment that gives color to our hair, eyes and skin. Depending on the amount of melanin in the iris, it can be shades of gray, green, hazel, amber, brown or even red, and everyone’s eye color is unique.

Eye color has a purpose. Thousands of years ago, the first humans all had something in common: we all had brown eyes, the heavy melanin protecting them against the sun’s damaging UV rays.

As we migrated and settled in climates with less sun exposure, our eyes needed less melanin.

The most common eye color in the world is still brown, but people with European ancestors tend to have lighter hair, skin and eye colors.

A study from 2016 showed that 16 genes determine your ultimate eye color.

People who have albinism have very little or no melanin in their skin cells. They are very white and their eyes can appear pink or red.

Without melanin, their irises are clear, so the red we see is the blood vessels inside the eye.