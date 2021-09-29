Experts say children should get Pfizer vaccine when eligible

You’ve heard that the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus is ready for children now ages 5 to 11.



It’s a smaller dose, but it appears just as effective. Like the adult vaccine, the pediatric vaccination is a two-dose shot.



Doctors say the delta variant turned everything around for our kids. They used to almost immune to the virus.

Dr. Frank Esper of Cleveland Clinic Children’s states that our children are now more at risk.

“The virus has changed its way and is now able to overcome whatever that resistance that children had before, it is not as effective now,” Esper said. Children are at risk. we are seeing children with severe disease. They are getting into the intensive care unit in the most severe circumstances and that is something that we want to protect our children against.”

As for side effects, they’re similar to those we see in older age groups and there were no reports of heart problems. Doctors keep telling us, vaccinate your children when they become eligible. Kids are eligible for vaccines when they are five years or older.