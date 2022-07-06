(WYTV)- Have you had an English muffin for breakfast?

You know, it has those “nooks and crannies” for taste and texture. Is it really English?

That depends. According to the website Kitchn, an Englishman named Samuel Thomas, immigrated to New York City from Plymouth, England in 1874.

He was a baker, and he invented a version of the English crumpet. A crumpet is a piece of bread you could toast, solid on one side, holes on the other. Thomas changed it, solid on both sides, meant to be sliced open with the holes in the middle.

It has to do with baking soda in the recipe.

And yes, the Thomas’ English muffins you buy today refers to Samuel Thomas, who built a muffin empire with bakeries everywhere. When he died in 1919, his daughters took over the family business, the family sold it in 1970.

The formula for the muffins is a closely kept secret, the parent company of Thomas is Bimbo Bakeries and just seven people know each baking step. When one Bimbo executive left to join Hostess in 2010, Bimbo sued to stop his hiring, fearing he might give away some secrets.

So today’s English Muffin did come from a British baker living in New York. What do they call an English Muffin in England?

Simply, a muffin, or sometimes, an American muffin.