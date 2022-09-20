(WYTV)- It’s another morning in Paris and the painters are back, slapping a fresh coat on the Eiffel Tower.

She’s high maintenance.

Rust, pollution, bird poop, they all take a toll.

To get it ready for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the city started a $60 million reovation project in 2019 and it should be done this year.

The official Eiffel Tower website tells us the iron tower gets a complete paint job every seven years

That means stripping, cleaning, applying rust-proofing and then painting the tower.

The painting part can take from 18 months to three years, involve about 50 painters and use 60 tons of paint.

And, of course, the work goes on while the tourists visit.

You can take pictures of the Eiffel Tower during the day and at night, share them on Facebook, whatever.

But if you’re a professional photographer and want a snapshot or two at night, you have to ask permission from the tower society, that’s because the nighhttime illumination is copyrighted.

You can visit three levels: the 1st floor, 2nd floor and the summit…and you can only reach the summit by elevator.