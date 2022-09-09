(WYTV)- You’re expecting a baby, and growing impatient, she’s overdue.

What do you do? Eat an eggplant?

Eggplant has a reputation for kick starting labor…and the folklore may go back to a famous eggplant parmesan dish at a restaurant near Atlanta, Georgia, called Scalini’s…this was in the 1970’s.

The restaurant became known for its “eggplant babies,” hundreds of them. The legend says when pregnant women ate the dish, they went into labor within two days. What’s going on?

Doctors say that going into labor was probably not due to the eggplant itself but rather to the seasonings in the dish, basil and oregano, for example. There are several safe ways to stimulate the process when a baby is full term, including walking, squatting and climbing stairs.

But if you want to try eggplant, try this: begin with three sliced eggplants, skin-on, breaded and fried. Layer on romano, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheese between marinara sauce.

Add two cloves of garlic with spices galore, bake, serve with warm crusty bread and a salad, then head for the hospital.