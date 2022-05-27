(WYTV)- As far back as the Romans, people believed there was something suspicious about eggs, especially the shells.

By the 1500’s, a common belief across Europe held that witches would “saile in an egge shell” out to sea to stir up storms and sink ships. In fact, just boiling an egg could get you convicted of witchcraft.

Eggs symbolize fertility, so farmers would scatter broken eggs into their fields hoping for an abundant crop.

Find two yolks in one egg meant someone you know will be getting married or having twins. A young single woman was told: Put an egg to the fire and sit for an hour. The wind will howl and the dogs bark, and the man you are to marry will come in your door and turn the egg around.

If the eggs bursts, you will never marry. Irish immigrants to America in the 1840s broke their shells to stop the fairies and witches from coming into their homes returning home, and even as late as the 1930’s children were being told, “Never leave your egg-shells unbroken in the cup; Think of us poor sailor-men and always smash them up, For witches come and find them and sail away to sea, And make a lot of misery for mariners like me.”

It’s still common for sailors to ban eggs on board ship and if there are eggs on board, don’t call them that: call them roundabouts.