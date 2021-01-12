Earth’s population over the past 50,000 years

Behind every man and woman alive today stand 15 ghosts -- that's the ratio by which the dead outnumber the living

(WYTV) – The population of the earth is around 7.5 billion people. Sounds like a lot but it’s only 7% of all the people who have ever lived.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, some 108 billion people have lived and died on earth since homosapiens appeared on this planet roughly 50,000 years ago.

By 2050, that 108 billion people who’ve ever lived will be around 113 billion.

Any estimate of the total number of people who have ever lived depends on two things — how long humans have lived on earth and the average size of the human population at different times.

Eight thousand years before Christ, that’s when we invented farming, 5 million people lived on the planet.

We had 300 million by the time of Christ.

Fast forward to 1650 or so, and there were 500 million people.

By 1800, the world population passed the 1 billion mark and growth exploded, thanks to medicine and better nutrition.

Getting back to today’s 7.5 billion people, you could fit all of them standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside of the city of Los Angeles — 500 square miles.

