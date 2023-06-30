(WYTV)- Earworms bothering you?

Earworms are songs or snippets of songs that get stuck in our heads. Why?

Here’s what psychologists say. They get into our heads and cause a sort of “brain itch,” a need for the brain to fill in the gaps in a song’s rhythm.

Researchers at Dartmouth University found that when they played a part of a familiar song to their subjects, the participants’ brains automatically filled in the rest, their brains kept “singing” long after the song had ended.

Here’s another theory: stuck songs are like thoughts we’re trying to suppress. The harder we try not to think about them, the more we can’t help it.

Or, earworms are a way to keep the brain busy when it’s idling. And the Journal of Experimental Psychology reports that songs that get stuck in your head help to strengthen any memories you have that you associate with that music. Women more than men plus musicians and people who are neurotic, tired, or stressed are most prone to earworm attacks.

Often an earworm has a simple, upbeat melody; catchy lyrics, maybe an extra beat or unusual rhythm. Most earworms eventually “crawl out” on their own, but if it doesn’t, try this.

Sing another song, or play another melody on an instrument. Switch to an activity that keeps you busy. Listen to the song all the way through. Start listening to other music.

