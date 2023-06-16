(WYTV) – Each year over the Father’s Day weekend, the people of Avon, Ohio in Lorain county, just west of Cleveland celebrate the greatness, the wonder and the joy of duct tape.

Avon is home to the headquarters of Shurtape Technologies, which makes one of the most popular duct tape brands.

The event comes with carnival rides, music and the tape as the star. You’ll thrill to massive sculptures made from duct tape, a parade with duct tape floats, and a fashion show where participants wear little else.

The festival also honors the history and heritage of the city that is proclaimed the “Duct Tape Capital” of the world. The Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival has free admission and parking.

This year, it’s June 16 through 18. You can reach Avon easily along Interstate 90, go to Crushers Stadium on Baseball Boulevard and enjoy a day with duct tape.