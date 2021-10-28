Dry, mild day before rains Friday and Saturday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and temperatures are variable. Mid 40’s to upper 30’s.

Have a coat for this morning, and you’ll finally get some use out of your sunglasses today.

Partly sunny with some clouds today. Mild, high in the low to mid 60’s.



RAIN MOVES IN LATE TONIGHT

Increasing clouds and rain showers likely overnight into Friday. Low around 50°.





SLOW MOVING RAIN-MAKER FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY LATE DAY

Rain Friday, and it could be heavy at times. Likely for a half inch to 3/4″ likely by late day. 1″+ isolated areas.

Ponding is likely and isolated flooding is possible. High Friday in the low to mid 50’s.

Scattered rain showers and low in the upper 40’s Friday night.

Scattered rain continues Saturday, high in the upper 40’s.

Isolated shower chance Saturday night, with a low in low to mid 40’s.

CHANCE FOR A SHOWER EARLY SUNDAY

Becoming partly sunny.

Warmer, with a high in the mid 50’s.

Lower 50’s and some clouds for trick or treating.

Low Sunday night in the lower 40’s.



PARTLY SUNNY MONDAY

Partly sunny and low 50’s for Monday.

Cloudy Monday night and a low in the lower 40’s.

CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND CLOUDY TUESDAY FOR ELECTION DAY, CHILLY AND SHOWERS WEDNESDAY

High around 50°.

Chilly, mid 30’s into Wednesday morning.

Chance for light rain. Low to mid 40’s for Wednesday and a few showers.

Shower chance Wednesday night with a chance it could mix with wet snow into Thursday morning.



CHANCE FOR SNOW THURSDAY

Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Snow/rain mix chance Thursday. High in the low to mid 40’s.